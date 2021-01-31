The National Conservation Planning Partnership is conducting a survey of producers across the country as it continues its efforts to reinvigorate conservation planning.
The survey will obtain feedback on additional ways to strengthen the value of a conservation plan and to improve the delivery of conservation planning assistance to farmers, ranchers and forest landowners.
The survey was developed to expand on the feedback NCPP received in previous employee and customer listening sessions in 2018 and 2019.
As a result of those sessions, hundreds of suggestions were received and recorded and have been moved forward to improve the conservation planning experience for our valued customers.
Each of the nonfederal conservation partners are asking their members and other contacts to participate in the survey.
The National Association of Conservation Districts has published the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/J6ZNKFP. It will be open through Feb. 15.
Results of this survey will be available in May 2021 on the NCPP website, www.nationalconservationplanningpartnership.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.