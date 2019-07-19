Join the Oklahoma Tribal Conservation Advisory Council, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the Cherokee Nation for a free conservation workshop and lunch in Tahlequah on July 30 at 10 a.m.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Cherokee Nation Community Ballroom, 17675 S. Muskogee Ave. Parties should RSVP by July 25. The event is open to the public.
There will be a soil health demonstration, information on farm record keeping and U.S. Department of Agriculture eligibility requirements for tribes, tribal members, farmers and ranchers.
Blane Stacy of the Oklahoma Conservation Commission is scheduled to provide a soil health demonstration with a rainfall simulator.
Troy Marshall, Oklahoma state statistician for USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, will provide information, as will Amanda Stanford of NRCS.
Katie Waltman, county executive director at Farm Service Agency, will talk about "Farm Service Agency Eligibility Requirements" and Scott Clawson of Oklahoma State University will share information on record keeping topics.
If reasonable accommodations are needed, notify during RSVP to Dr. Carol Crouch at 405-612-9331 or 405-742-1203 or carol.couch@usda.gov.
