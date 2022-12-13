OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma's Legislature ranked the 11th most conservative in the country in 2021, according to a recently released analysis by the Center for Legislative Accountability.
Oklahoma legislators cast votes for "the conservative position" 68% of the time in 2021, according to the analysis backed by the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) Foundation and the American Conservative Union Foundation.
The group rated state Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, the most conservative legislator in Oklahoma and gave him a score of 100. The group said he excelled in areas of taxes, budget and spending, government integrity and transparency, education, gun rights and "human dignity," and said he had no "weakest issues."
"I'm not actually that surprised Oklahoma hasn't been ranked as one of the most conservative states," he said. "The people are conservative, but a lot of their elected officials are only campaign conservatives because they know that's what will get them elected, but they're not conservative legislators."
Dahm said he's served in the Legislature for 10 years and often tells people that just because the state has a Republican-controlled Legislature, "that doesn't necessarily mean we are a conservative Legislature."
Dahm said CPAC's scorecard is a good indicator of conservative and liberal bills and how his colleagues are voting on them. He believes Oklahoma legislators should strive to be even more conservative.
"Hopefully other legislators will look at their score and see where they need to improve as far as supporting conservative measures," Dahm said. "I would love to see Oklahoma lead the charge on a lot of these things. It shouldn't be Florida. It shouldn't be other states. It should be Oklahoma."
State Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, and former Sen. Mark Allen, R-Spiro, rounded out the top 3 most conservative.
According to the analysis, Alabama's Legislature was ranked most conservative. Tennessee, Indiana, South Dakota and Arkansas rounded out the top 5. Maryland, California, Rhode Island, Hawaii and Massachusetts were rated least conservative. Neighboring Kansas ranked 18. Missouri ranked 21. Texas ranked 26. New Mexico ranked 37 and Colorado, 39.
The group lauded Oklahoma lawmakers for legislation on property rights, law and judiciary, the Second Amendment, "federalism and local empowerment" and "human dignity." It classified the Oklahoma Legislature's "weakest issues" as taxes, budget and spending, health care and welfare and poverty.
Among the 2021 legislation the group flagged as liberal:
• HB 1019, a law that imposes new caps on insulin copayments.
• HB 2046, which the group said allowed voters to approve bonds to pay for community colleges.
• HB 1814, which proposed the use of traffic cameras in construction zones.
• SB 608, which became law and provides additional state funding to make movies in Oklahoma.
In all, the group said in a news release that it looked at 7,400 state lawmakers and over 265,000 individual votes on 3,500 different bills. It found that the country's 3,906 Republican legislators voted "conservative" 80.89% of the time in 2021. That's up from 76.41% in 2020.
Democrats, who held 3,223 seats, voted "with the conservative position" 15.90%, down from 18.72%, the group wrote.
"The 64.99 percentage point divide between the two political parties marks the highest level of political polarization since the (Center for Legislative Accountability) became the first and only organization to track such data in 2015," CPAC said.
Former state Rep. Denise Brewer, D-Tulsa, said she doesn't know if she should take her ranking as the state's second least conservative legislator as "a badge of honor." She doesn't consider herself the second least conservative and doesn't believe a lot of her Republican colleagues view her that way, either.
"But I think that is hilarious, and I am proud of what I stand for," Brewer said. "I stand for human rights, what is going to make Oklahoma, the United States a better place, education, health care, food safety, infrastructure, all of those things, and I'm never going to walk away from that. So I will carry that as a badge of honor."
Brewer, though, said she expected Oklahoma would rank more conservative given that Republicans have "almost complete control" over both legislative chambers.
"Our GOP colleagues are extremely conservative in Oklahoma," she said.
State Rep. Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City, who CPAC ranked the state's least conservative, said it's "a double-edged sword."
Turner, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said they're just trying to create policy that gets Oklahomans through and beyond the pandemic. But they don't mind being ranked the most liberal legislator in Oklahoma.
"If that means that I am liberal, then I'm perfectly fine with that. I love that," Turner said. "I understand that the organization that has made this claim is one that does so in a bad light… but yet again, I'm just trying to create policy that gets Oklahomans through a pandemic."
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
