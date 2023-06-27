Construction of sidewalks and ramps on East Downing’s sidewalks is set to continue for foreseeable the future.
Tahlequah Street Superintendent William “Buddy” Harris said the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has contractors hired to do work on both sides of Downing Avenue to Cedar Avenue, while the City of Tahlequah is working on the north side of Downing.
Harris said the Water Street and Downing Avenue intersection, and the Cedar and Downing intersection, are still set to receive new Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 ramps and signal equipment.
“Then we will start at the schools and attach sidewalks to the main thoroughfares going toward Muskogee Avenue, or any of the main roads like Choctaw, to where it’s part of the safe routes to school,” said Harris. “That way they will have sidewalk access from the schools to whichever direction they go and keep them off the streets.”
Harris said this part of the sidewalk project will probably start at Cherokee Elementary, and then each school in the district will ultimately have sidewalks created.
The project is a part of the Pedestrian Improvement Plan to add crossings at all four sides of the intersection of U.S. Highway 62 and State Highway 82.
Harris said it is continuing to impede traffic in the westbound and eastbound outside lanes.
TJ Gerlach, an ODOT public information officer, said ODOT’s portion of the project takes place from the intersection of U.S. Highway 62 and State Highway 82; from there, it goes a tenth of a mile west of the junction and east half a mile. Gerlach said the project is 45 days from being complete, weather permitting.
While ODOT is creating sidewalks, workers are also creating pedestrian crossings at all four sides of the junction.
Harris said the work being done will continue to cause traffic congestion, until the project is complete.
“It’s going to cause some backup, especially during the working hours, the start of the day, lunchtime, and quitting time. It’ll cause a few delays, but [drivers] just need to be patient and not get in a big hurry,” said Harris.
Even though the job has not run into any problems, Harris said he did not know of a definite date of the completion, but added it will continue into the fall.
