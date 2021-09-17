The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees, during a Sept. 17 meeting, approved several invoices for construction projects.
The board gave its nod to an invoice to HUB Engineers for services for the Teehee Plant Rehabilitation, totaling $7,154. An invoice in the amount of $6,765 for engineering services for Wastewater Treatment Plant was approved.
Board members OK'd a disbursement request for reimbursement of expenses Teehee Water Treatment Plant completion contract, inspection services, and construction phase services that totaled $63,927.
TPWA Engineer Steve Tolar said construction is continuing on the Teehee Water Treatment Plant.
"We had our monthly meeting on a Tuesday and construction is progressing. It looks probably 95 percent complete and they've got much of the sub-work done; grass growing, sidewalks up, and the building is complete," said Tolar.
Tolar told the board during a May 21 meeting that there were issues with aged filters that had a substantial amount of corrosion. He said HUB is working to move forward on a change order to complete most of the filter work.
"We are still waiting on pricing on a couple of items and that will hopefully be on the October board agenda," he said.
A disbursement request of $213,898 a completion contract for wastewater treatment plant construction, engineering, and testing was approved.
What's next
The next TPWA board meeting is on Oct.15 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw St.
