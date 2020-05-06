Contact tracing used to reduce spread of virus

One way to control a disease and pinpoint its localized origins is by implementing contact tracing.
It's been used for decades by health department personnel, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website states contact tracing is "a key strategy for preventing further spread of COVID-19."
When a person tests positive for the coronavirus, health departments use contact tracers to help them recall everyone with whom they have had close contact during the time the patient may have been infectious. This process helps determine where the patient became infected and who they may have spread it to.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health and Cherokee Nation Public Health both employ contact tracers.
OSDH has 300 contact tracers, and is looking to have 500 more trained by the end of the week, with a goal of 600 by the end of May or early June, according to spokeswoman Shelley Zumwalt.
Zumwalt said tools they encourage patients to use to help with the tracing include their calendars, text and phone logs, and bank records.
CNPH currently has 20 trained contact tracers.
"The contact tracers are made up of Cherokee Nation Health Service staff who are currently not seeing patients due to the reduced number of services available because of the COVID-19 pandemic. These staff include physical therapists, dentists, physicians, and nurses," said Dr. Ashley Comiford, Cherokee Nation Public Health epidemiologist. "We also trained several of our public health staff members who also have had their community work halted by the COVID-19 pandemic."
According to the CDC, identifying contacts and making sure they do not interact with others is important in protecting communities from additional spread of the disease.
"If communities are unable to effectively isolate patients and ensure contacts can separate themselves from others, rapid community spread of COVID-19 is likely to increase to the point that strict mitigation strategies will again be needed to contain the virus," the CDC website states.
A contact tracer starts the investigation by identifying the date of symptom onset.
"The date of symptom onset is determined by the development of one or more of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat," said Comiford. "The staff member then identifies all of the close contacts the case has been around for two days prior to the date of symptom onset and up to 14 days after symptoms have developed."
Cherokee Nation Public Health considers a close contact to be an individual who was exposed to the positive COVID-19 case within 6 feet for more than 10 minutes. An individual is also considered a close contact if the positive COVID-19 case directly sneezed or coughed on the individual.
After CNPH contact tracers determine all close contacts, they will call each one to inform them about exposure to the virus and provide education on self-quarantine measures. These measures include: monitoring for symptoms, self-isolation from non-exposed household members, staying home, and having no non-household visitors.
Due to patient privacy, contacts are not told the identity of the patient, just that they may have been exposed to someone who tested positive. The CNPH contact tracer then follows up daily or every few days with the close contact to determine compliance to self-quarantine and development of any COVID-19 symptoms.
"This occurs for 14 days after the last date of exposure to the positive COVID-19 case," said Comiford. "If the close contact develops COVID-19 symptoms, they are encouraged to get tested. If they test positive for COVID-19, a case investigation is initiated for them. If after 14 days they show no signs or symptoms of COVID-19, they are released from self-quarantine."
OSDH has also implemented the Symptom Tracker on its website.
This allows residents to put in their symptoms and location even if they have not been tested for COVID-19.
"The Symptom Tracker can help OSDH look at data in a different way and see if there are any emerging hot spots based on what citizens are reporting," said Zumwalt.
The self-reported symptoms cases for Cherokee County are currently higher than the confirmed cases.
"That could mean there are people experiencing an illness that has a similar symptom profile as COVID-19, or it could also indicate that more people should go out and get tested at local free testing sites," said Zumwalt.
The Cherokee County Health Department offers free testing by appointment only. Call 918-456-8826.
