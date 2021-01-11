The Tahlequah Public Library offers contactless services to those who are limiting their contact with the world. Services range from curbside delivery at the library to online resources free on a smart device or TV.
The library catalog is online at www.eols.org and is a useful way to locate materials of interest. The catalog shows items found in the 15 libraries that comprise the Eastern Oklahoma Library System and any may be requested, with the exception of nontraditional and digital items. When items are requested, they are sent to the person's local library for pickup.
The Tahlequah branch is open for in-person pickup or curbside pickup. During COVID-19, seniors within the city limits may also request items for home delivery. Requests for home delivery should be made by calling 918-456-2581.
Many people have found the free online resources available through the library to be helpful during the pandemic, according to Robin Mooney, TPL manager. These resources may be found on the EOLS website or through the individual mobile apps. Hoopla makes it possible to check out digital books, audiobooks, comics, TV shows, movies and music to use on a TV or smart device. Libby, by Overdrive, offers digital books, audiobooks and comics. Freegal offers free digital music and audiobooks. The Mango app allows one to learn a new language with digital language lessons.
Other online resources which EOLS offers showcase genealogy sites, such as Fold3, ProQuest Historic Newspapers and Heritage Quest. Digital resources include homework help like Credo Reference or World Book Online. Legal forms may be located and created at Law Depot.
"Explore even more resources, all while staying home being safe," said Mooney.
