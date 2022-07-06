The Tahlequah City Council and several residents discussed the pros and cons of an ordinance zoning change during a July 5 meeting.
City Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said the property owners of 200 W. Choctaw St. would be required to set up a fence on the west side of the area because of the residential property to the west.
The current property, which is the old Reasor’s building, is a Local Commercial District (C-1), and the owners were asking it be rezoned to a General Commercial District (C-2) for a welding supply store.
“The property is surrounded largely by C-1 zoning district; however, the downtown is mostly zoned C-2. The requested zoning under our current code does allow mixed use, so it does fall in line with the Comprehensive Plan,” said Tannehill.
Local residents brought up concerns about the impact on the area's historic character, safety, and uses allowed within the C-2 zoning district.
Realtor Jasen Wright, with Century 21 Wright Real Estate, was accompanied by Tommy Gay, general manager of 4G Service & Supply Inc., a business that’s been family-owned and operated for nearly 50 years. He said the use of the two properties that are for sale constitute a potential million-dollar-plus investment.
Wright said it was important to take into consideration the history, commerce and growth, and how those can coexist.
A letter submitted to the Planning Commission addressed the impact to the surrounding area, which includes the French-Parks House and the Thompson House.
Former Mayor Ken Purdy pushed for the Council to deny the recommendation as he spoke of suitability of use for the property.
“It is, of course, the permanence of the proposed change to the zoning classification that is of greatest concern, and whether it is suitable and compatible with a facility like the Thompson House,” he said.
After discussion of the use of the property among councilors, residents, and city officials, Mayor Sue Catron said she wanted to circle back to what Purdy spoke about regarding the few C-2 properties on the west said of College Avenue.
“I recognize that the commercial corridor has been a mix of items, but each time that we add to a particular zoning within an area, that becomes something that gets pointed to later for additional changes,” said Catron. “When we start having infringing of commercial properties into residential areas, future councils can look at that and say, ‘Well, it worked for that one, so let's add more.’”
She added that councilors could be starting a “trend” councilors on the west side of College Avenue.
Mark Gish told the board 200 W. Choctaw St. is the main arterial entrance street into the downtown area from the west.
“It’s also adjacent to a couple of single-family homes on the west and northwest part of this property, is it not? Well, I think any business that has hazardous material permits to sell their goods should not be located on a major arterial street and state highway, and adjacent to single-family homes,” said Gish.
Local historian and retired teacher Beth Herrington explained that she comes from a family of business owners.
“I grew up understanding the value of businesses in any community. We are not appearing here as an attack upon Mr. Gay and his business in any way. I want to get back to the real question, which is the long-term impact upon our city and community in the future if this zoning takes place,” she said.
Herrington also pointed out if Gay should pass away, leaving the property as a C-2, what dangers could lie ahead for the historic area. She then educated the board on the history of the Thompson House and how it came to be as it is today.
“We have been a very good neighbor and we want to continue to be a good neighbor, and we don’t want you to lose track of the long-range planning that is necessary that rests upon your shoulders,” she said.
The item was for discussion only and will be on the mid-month agenda for action.
In other business, the city adopted the hazard mitigation plan presented by City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood.
The project began in September 2020 and was approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“Thanks to all the area partners who had our county and city that helped us get that put together. This was paid for through a grant through Oklahoma Emergency Management to the city of Tahlequah for an amount of $180,000. I believe by looking at the plan and being a part of the development, that it was money well-spent,” he said.
The Hazard Mitigation Plan helps communities become more sustainable by focusing on dangerous and disastrous areas.
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Monday, July 18 at 5:30 p.m., in the city chambers at City Hall.
