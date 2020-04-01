By BYRON BEERS
Casey's isn't limiting the number of inside customers, but the general stores on Downing Street and south of Tahlequah have taken further steps as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread.
"We're not putting a limit to how many customers are coming inside the store, but we are taking a lot of precautions with the customers," Casey's Food Service Leader Sergio Contreras said on Wednesday, April 1. "Like the distance role, we're putting that into effect. We're not letting anybody touch food; we're serving it to them. It's slowed down big time."
Casey's has upped the ante on cleaning procedures, too.
"We're going over everything every two hours," Contreras said. "We're sanitizing door handles, pumps, bathrooms, pretty much everything that gets touched - the fountain drink area. We've kind of brought it down to the two-hour limit on sanitization."
Super Mart isn't limiting the number of customers inside its store, either.
"We're not; we're just going by the guidelines that have been given to us by our management company," said Super Mart Assistant Manager Rachel Renfro. "We're sanitizing once an hour and we were already doing that. We do everything that a hand would touch."
EZ Mart employees said they've been asked to be extra-vigilant with sanitizing measures.
One employee said customers filling their gas tanks should use gloves, or sanitize their hands immediately afterward.
