Convenience stores in Tahlequah are going to extreme measures to keep gasoline pump handles sanitized.
Love’s Country Store wipes down its pumps twice every hour.
“So we actually are cleaning our gas pumps every 30 minutes with sanitizer – literally, every 30 minutes,” Love’s Country Store Manager Amanda Brigman said on Friday, April 17. “We keep a log of that; it’s an electronic log that goes to our corporate office, and corporate-wide, we are doing that. Our corporate noticed that was going to be an issue, so like after the very first day, they had us on it.”
Brigman says customers are doing their part, as well.
“We do see some customers who are bringing stuff in and who are wiping their own down, but honestly, we’re probably doing it ourselves more than every 30 minutes; we’re just required to do it every 30 minutes,” she said. “We have a screen inside that shows our pumps, so we’re paying attention to that, and if there’s more than two or three people who come to that pump, we’re out there doing it.”
X-Press Stop is also sanitizing its gas pumps every 30 minutes.
“Every 30 minutes, we go around sanitizing every door, every knob, every gas pump,” X-Press Stop Manager Kalley Garrett said April 17. “We started doing it three weeks ago, and it’s just been a policy thing that we’ve been doing. Just every 30 minutes, we have someone go around and wipe everything down with a bottle of Lysol.”
Garrett said she’s seen customers wearing gloves while fueling.
“I’ve seen people in gloves and using wipes at times,” she said.
Super Mart has kept its same policy.
“We’re just going by the guidelines that have been given to us by our management company,” said Super Mart Assistant Manager Rachel Renfro. “We’re sanitizing once an hour and we were already doing that. We do everything that a hand would touch.”
