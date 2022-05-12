For the last two years, the Hulbert Community Library has challenged its residents to raise community concerns. On Tuesday, May 17 from 6-7, members of the community are invited to join the library for a discussion on programs and resources. Adminstrators hope to learn how they can best serve the Hulbert community.
This event is offered as part of Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an initiative of the American Library Association in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries. For more information, visit www.eols.org or call 918-456-2581.
