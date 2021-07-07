A local judge explained what a conservatorship is and how it works in wake of singer Britney Spears asking a California court to end her 13-year court-enforced conservatorship.
Cherokee County Associate District Judge Josh King said a conservatorship is typically referred to as “guardianships” in Oklahoma statutes, though the terms are basically interchangeable.
“As it pertains to adults, guardianships are based on incapacity or partial incapacity of the ward, and a necessity for the health and welfare not only as a physical person, but also property and assets,” said King.
Under the Oklahoma Guardianship and Conservatorship Act, someone can require a legal guardian if they are found mentally or physically incompetent in a court of law.
A guardian is a court-appointed caregiver who is legally obligated to take care of an incompetent or incapacitated person or property.
There are various ways guardianships can be granted in Oklahoma: general, limited, or special.
A general guardian is someone who would have the responsibility and authority over the person and property of the ward, whereas a limited guardian would have the responsibility and authority over some portion of either the person or property, or both depending on the need.
A special guardianship is referred to as an emergency guardianship that lasts for 30 days, unless extended by the court. King said that can be as broad or narrowly tailored as needed in each situation.
“The length of time that one [guardianship] lasts is certainly case-by-case, depending on the specific circumstances of each case. The guardianship is done through the court process,” said King.
Spears condemned her father, Jamie Spears, and others who control her conservatorship, and told a judge she wanted to end the “conservatorship without being evaluated.”
Spears’ father serves as co-conservator of her finances, and has had control of her life decisions for the last 13 years.
King said the court would have to make a finding that it was no longer necessary for the conservatorship, for it to be terminated.
“The guardian or the ward, either one, could file a petition to terminate the guardianship and the court will set that for a hearing to make a determination if it is appropriate,” said King.
Guardianships are reviewed on an annual basis if the ward has any property, assets, or income.
“There is an accounting required for the courts review in part as a safeguard against such abuse. If the ward believes their assets or income are being abused by the guardian, that could be brought to the court’s attention at any time,” said King.
King, who presides over all guardian cases in Cherokee County, said he handles those on a weekly basis. King said if abuse is suspected, he would look at appointing a guardian ad litem, also known as an appointed attorney by the courts, for the ward to look at everything and report back to him as to whether there were any problems or concerns.
Whether or not a guardianship is terminated depends on each case, and King said there are times when he's amended the guardianship to be limited instead of terminating it.
"There's a broad spectrum of possibilities," he said.
A ward can file a petition to end the guardianship or conservatorship. However, under California law and in Spears’ case, she would have to prove she is competent to manage her own affairs and an evaluation would need to be made before the conservatorship could come to an end.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.