A local man was arrested after he attacked a security guard at Northeastern Health System.
On Jan. 1, Tahlequah Police Department officers were called to the hospital on a report of an altercation outside the ambulance bay. Officer Thomas Donnell arrived a short time later and found a group of people standing outside.
Doyle Hoose, an NHS security guard, was bleeding and had blood all over his face. He told officers he was trying to call 911 because Justin Garrett had become belligerent. Hoose said Garrett punched him in the face and broke his nose.
Donnell asked Garrett why he was acting in that manner, and the suspect said his father having a heart attack.
"I told Garrett that there were doctors there and they were trying to help his dad, and he was not helping the situation," Donnell said in the police report.
The officer told Garrett he was going to be arrested and taken to jail for assaulting Hoose, but the suspect became aggressive and said he wasn't going to jail.
"I then pulled my Taser and told him he was going to jail, and he could do it the hard way or the easy way," said Donnell. "Garrett then said, 'Do what you have to do' and made his stance."
Donnell deployed his Taser and struck the man, but he was able to pull out the barbs while the Taser was still deployed.
"This made him mad and he started coming at me in a very aggressive manner, like he wanted to do great bodily harm to me," said Donnell. "I started to back up and took the deployed cartridge off of my Taser and started to replace it with a new cartridge to deploy again."
Just before the officer was able to deploy his Taser a second time, security officer Joseph Spriggs knocked Garrett to the ground and jumped on him. Officers arrived and were able to arrest Garrett and put him into a patrol unit.
Spriggs said Garrett was at the hospital and he became combative and belligerent as the night progressed.
"Spriggs stated he told Garrett that he could leave the hospital at any time he felt like it," Donnell said. "Garrett got up and started walking toward the exit to leave to leave the hospital."
At this time, Hoose was contacting 911 when Garrett walked up to him and hit him in the face, breaking his nose.
Donnell said Garrett had been arrested and served time in prison for aggravated assault and battery, and is a convicted felon. He said the man appeared to be intoxicated at the hospital.
Garrett was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and charged with assault and battery on a police officer, aggravated assault and battery on hospital staff, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.
