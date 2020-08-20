Convicted criminals begin filing for relief after McGirt ruling

Dismissal requests have been filed for several Cherokee County criminal cases based on the U.S. Supreme Court's recent McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling.
District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp said nearly 100 motions have been filed districtwide. The court ruled the Muskogee (Creek) Nation had never relinquished its "reservation," and that Jimcy McGirt, a convicted child molester, should have been tried in federal rather than state court. Since then, other tribes have read the ruling as applicable to their jurisdictions.
“These are individuals alleging that either they or the victim are members of federally recognized tribes,” Thorp said. “We have asked the courts for time to conduct investigations and research into the claims.”
Thorp said the McGirt ruling will bring many criminal cases back to square one. Cases wherein a Native American was convicted of one of the major crimes – murder, manslaughter, rape, assault with intent to kill, arson, burglary, and larceny – could be retried in federal court.
Defendants in some criminal cases in Cherokee County have filed for dismissal for “lack of subject matter jurisdiction.” Attorneys representing Denise Lynn Grass, for example, filed for dismissal on her 2019 first-degree murder case. According to court documents, Grass is a member of the Cherokee Nation and allegations made against her occurred within the boundaries of Cherokee Nation.
“The Cherokee reservation boundaries, as established by treaty and as defined in the Cherokee Constitution, have not been disestablished,” the report said. “Once a reservation is established, it retains that status ‘until Congress explicitly indicates otherwise.’ Only Congress can alter the terms of an Indian treaty by diminishing a reservation, and its intent to do so must be clear and plain.”
Paperwork filed by the Cherokee Nation Registration Department does verify that Grass is a registered citizen of CN.
“Ms. Grass is a member of the Cherokee Nation charged with crimes enumerated within the Major Crimes Act, that allegedly occurred within the territorial boundaries of the Cherokee Nation. Therefore, this case should be dismissed, for lack of subject matter jurisdiction,” the report said.
A motion to dismiss was also filed in the case of an 18-year-old charged with first-degree manslaughter. Jeriah Budder was charged after he shot and killed David Jumper in April. Copies of Budder’s Cherokee Nation ID were attached to the report.
Keia Marie Beaver’s attorney filed for dismissal based on the McGirt ruling. Due to COVID-19, jury trials are still undetermined at this time. Beaver was arrested in 2017 when she admitted to shooting Jeremy Wayne Faglie while loading a .22-caliber rifle at their Hulbert home.
On July 30, Beaver was granted a release from jail with global positioning satellite monitoring. She is to have no contact with the victim’s family or witnesses. She must report to the District Attorney’s Office on a weekly basis, and she is allowed to work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but otherwise she will be on house arrest.
U.S. Attorney Brian Kuester pointed out that thus far, the McGirt decision has only been applied to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
“Our resources are currently focused on cases in the six counties in the Eastern District of Oklahoma that are within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation,” he said.
The DA’s office and the U.S. Attorney’s office have been in contact with Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, the Creek and Cherokee Nations, and the FBI to identify appropriate cases for federal investigation and prosecution.
“There are multiple cases before the Oklahoma Court it Criminal Appeals that will provide our courts significant guidance on the issues. Our office fully intends to cooperate with Creek and Cherokee Nation and the federal prosecutors,” Thorp said.
Depending on the circumstances, a crime committed in Indian Country could be sent to federal, tribal, or state courts. If both the defendant and the victim are Native, federal authorities would have jurisdiction over felony cases and tribes over misdemeanors. The same situation applies if the defendant is Native and the victim is non-Native. If a defendant is non-Native and the victim Native, federal courts would have jurisdiction over both felonies and misdemeanors. The state would have jurisdiction over cases wherein both the defendant and victim are non-Native, even if they take place on the "reservation."
Kuester said the two relevant considerations in pending state cases are whether the defendant or the plaintiff can prove to be Native American, and/or whether the crime was committed on Native American territory.
“Our chief guiding concern regarding McGirt is and will always be our dedication to protecting victims of crime. Our prayer is that their interests and safety remain protected,” Thorp said.
