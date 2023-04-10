A convicted felon accused of having a firearm and drugs in his possession during a traffic stop last year, is currently being held in Muskogee County delaying his hearing in Cherokee County District Court.
A felony charge of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, and misdemeanor charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia were filed against Jacob Aaron Ward, 42, Muskogee, in Cherokee County District Court on Aug. 15, 2022.
According to court documents, Ward had in his possession a .38 revolver after he had been convicted of second-degree burglary in Muskogee County in 2011.
According to the probable cause affidavit, which was filed in the Cherokee County Court Clerk’s Office on Aug. 15, 2022, Ward was arrested during a traffic stop on Aug. 1, 2022, after a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed the vehicle to have a nonworking headlight and a lit object was thrown from the vehicle.
After making contact with the driver, Ward reportedly told authorities his name was Jesse Barnard Ward, which was discovered to be false the next day.
While issuing a citation to Ward during the traffic stop, authorities observed a glass smoking device sitting on the passenger seat. Ward was then asked to exit the vehicle where law enforcement found a .38 revolver sticking out of his back pocket. The firearm reportedly had five bullets inside the cylinder.
It was discovered the revolver was stolen out of Riverside County, California.
According to the affidavit, law enforcement then performed a search of the vehicle where they found the glass smoking device, seven rounds of .38 revolver ammunition, one round of 16-gauge shotgun ammunition, and one Buprenorphine and Naloxone strip.
Buprenorphine is a prescription drug taken as a replacement in the treatment of heroin and methadone dependence, according to the Alcohol and Drug Foundation.
Ward also reportedly told deputies he had methamphetamine on his person.
On Aug. 30, 2022, Ward made his initial appearance where he pleaded not guilty to the charges and received a $20,000 bond.
According to court documents, Ward waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Dec. 14, 2022.
The defendant was scheduled to appear in court on April 5 however, due to being in Muskogee County, the case was continued to 9 a.m. on May 3, 2023, with Associate District Judge Joshua C. King presiding.
Ward is represented by court-appointed attorney Rachel Dallis, while Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is representing the state.
