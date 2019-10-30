The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors approved a recommendation from the finance committee to use embezzlement restitution from former Executive Director David Moore.
During a meeting Wednesday, Chamber President Cindy Morris said Moore had starting making restitution payments as of this past month, but she added the incoming dollars were not budgeted originally.
"It's just to let [board members] know this money has begun being received, and because it's not necessarily a budgeted item coming in, our recommendation from the finance committee is to adjust that into the budget as revenue," she said. "That goes directly toward our line of credit that we had to obtain this past year to pay on our IRS payroll taxes, interest and penalty."
The TACC welcomed some new members this month, as the board approved adding FourNinety Creations and Abundant Life Church to the slate.
After tabling an item last month to alter the Chamber's financial policies, the board approved amendments.
"Our financial committee reviewed these [policies] this year and then our governance team has gone over them and made sure it adheres to our bylaws," said Morris. "So these are just some operational recommendations of how we handle our cash flow, our budget contracts, bid requests and purchases, and that type of thing."
Part of the TACC's duty includes recruiting and attracting businesses to the area. Morris, who is also executive director for the Tahlequah Industrial Authority, said the Chamber has had inquires in recent months and is always looking to bring new companies to town.
"Both with TIA and our retail efforts, we're kind of vamping up the TIA website and even our website to have additional information for companies who are interested in looking at Tahlequah," she said.
"So we've been spending a lot of time trying to upgrade our information sources for those type of businesses looking."
What's next
The next regular meeting of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is Nov. 26 at 7:30 a.m., in the Chamber building, 123 E. Delaware St.
