As a way to pay tribute to the veterans who valiantly served in the armed forces, as well as active-duty military, an eclectic mix of soldiers, bikers, and classic car aficionados led a procession through Tahlequah Wednesday.
After the Veterans Council canceled the annual parade due to COVID-19, a handful of younger veterans did a quick turnaround and teamed up with another group that planned a commemorative drive through town. Local vets and area residents waited along Muskogee Avenue as the convoy proceeded through the city.
Many spectators flew flags and cheered as the participants rolled by, escorted by Tahlequah police officers and firefighters. Vets in the parade were thanked for their service, while their comrades watching the vehicles roll by were also shown appreciation.
The initial cancellation of this year's parade spurred Dustin Butler into action. Butler, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps and Air Force, said everybody he has talked to was ecstatic about it.
“All of our veterans deserve a day to come together in remembrance of the fallen, POWs, and our future and past military,” he said. “We need our day. We get it once a year to feel good about ourselves. So many of them came back from Vietnam and didn’t get that feeling.”
The Tahlequah Fire Department, Tahlequah Police Department, the Cherokee Cruisin’ Classic Car Club, Downed Bikers Association Foothills Chapter, and other supporters of the military joined in to make their presence known. Unlike most city parades, the convoy actually ran past Chickasaw Street and made it all the way to the new Purple Heart veterans memorial statue near Reasor’s.
While they didn't follow the traditional parade route, Butler said he was happy to have had police and firefighters escort the vehicles to the sculpture that was unveiled on Saturday, Nov. 7.
“I thought that was just awesome,” he said. “We went all the way through town, which is not the original parade route we were told to have, so I’ll take the downfall for that. But they took us all the way there, and on top of the parade and everybody there to support us, it just made it all even better.”
Dressed in red, white and blue, Tess Courtney took time to head downtown for the event, and said she was happy to see members of the military get their time to shine.
“I was pleased that as many people came as they did, because of the short notice,” said Courtney. “There were lots of extra cars with families and flags waiving out the window. I appreciated that, and I got to meet a veteran, an elder gentleman whose son was on a motorcycle. I loved hearing his story.”
Most people have a family member or at least know somebody who has or is serving in the military. Veterans Day is a time for service members to be honored for protecting the country, and Courtney said a parade is one of the most patriotic moments citizens and vets alike can share.
“I almost cry, because I have family members who have served, I have a nephew who's in the Air Force now, I was married to a Vietnam veteran and he’s passed on,” she said. “All of our best friends in the '70s were all Vietnam veterans, and it’s just really special that we can take a moment and honor their service and the ones who are gone who gave their lives in battle.”
Over the years, area veterans organizations have been looking for younger military personnel to fill roles within the community. Having noticed a gap between older and younger vets, Butler said he and others are going to try to get more involved in events and projects to help support those who served.
“We younger veterans need to understand that without them, we wouldn’t even be in a position to have a free country to have a parade in,” he said. “But without us, we can’t carry on the legacy.”
President Calvin Coolidge once said, “A nation which forgets its defenders will be itself forgotten.” But Butler said while the country and its citizens do a fairly good job at taking care of military members today, sometimes people forget about the sacrifices that were made, and the holiday serves as reminder.
“Veterans Day is a way to honor all the vets and the sacrifices they have made to make this country what it is,” he said. “These are the people who gave the ultimate sacrifice – the ones who came home with the scars you don’t see and some that you do. This is a way to honor those people.”
