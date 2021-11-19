The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees, during a Nov. 19 meeting, were updated by Grand River Dam Authority officials about bills from February's winter snowstorm.
During the general manager’s report, Mike Doublehead turned it over to Jerry C. Cook, manager of customer support services for GRDA. Cook explained to the board that there are two upcoming programs in the works, and those could be an asset to TPWA.
Vice Chair Mark Gish asked Cook to cite the state’s progress on the bond issue for the snowstorm.
“They have not announced a final agreement. We were hoping at the board meeting we could announce what the real cost will be,” said Cook.
GRDA has had a significant number of municipalities and businesses that are part of the $102 million storm recovery package, and most have paid their portion. The Oklahoma Legislature passed Senate Bill 1049, a Securitization Act allowing the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority to sell bonds to provide cash for that $4.6 billion debt.
GRDA’s cost for the storm was $102,338,100, and Tahlequah’s portion was calculated at $2,836,307. TPWA agreed to roughly pay $62,000 every month for 120 months.
“The unique advantage we have on 120 is that if we have an opportunity to make a [prepayment], we are able to do that with our current agreement,” said Doublehead.
Trustee Todd Mutzig asked Cook what the calculations would be if another winter storm like the one in February arrives this season.
“We have a plan in place to respond. We think this time we can respond a little more quickly and a little more effectively, but you can’t control the cost,” said Cook. “We’re very supportive of the environment, but we also just unloaded about 900,000 tons of coal because we think we may have some of this unpredictable weather [and] we would be required to back up gas with coal.”
In other business, the board gave its nod to an invoice to HUB Engineers for services for the Teehee Plant Rehabilitation, totaling $5,692. An invoice for $6,900 for engineering services for Wastewater Treatment Plant was approved.
Board members OK'd a request for reimbursement of expenses Teehee Water Treatment Plant completion contract, inspection services, and construction phase services that totaled $49,995.
A disbursement request of $182,080 a completion contract for wastewater treatment plant construction, engineering, and testing was approved.
The board approved bids for three new trucks for $117,493.
What's next
The next TPWA board meeting is on Dec. 17 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw St.
