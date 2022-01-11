The Tahlequah Fire Department took delivery of a hefty amount of Ragú pasta sauce on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Tahlequah firefighters on Red shift were at Station 1 as the FedEx driver pulled up and unloaded 792 jars of the sauce. That shift caught the attention of the national company after crew members posted a video of them cooking while on duty, using Ragú sauce.
“The definition of Tahlequah is ‘Two is enough,’ and evidentially Ragú didn’t think two was enough; they thought 792 would be,” said Assistant Fire Chief Mark Whittmore.
Ragú’s recent on-air ads have shown people using its sauces and saying, “Cook like a mother!” Firefighter Anthony Margarit boasted in the video that he is, in fact, cooking like a mother.
TFD Capt. Jody Enlow came up with the idea as part of a team-building exercise for his shift, and the video was posted to Margarit’s personal TikTok account. Enlow’s brother-in-law emailed the video to Ragú, and a company representative contacted Margarit a short time later via TikTok.
Margarit has stayed in contact with Ragú and was told the company would send a truckload of sauces to Station 1. A representative will be on hand Wednesday, Jan 12, for a photo op.
“I never thought this big of a company would come down to our little town, but we will make good things happen out of it,” said Whittmore.
The initial plan for the sauces is to hold a spaghetti-type dinner at the Cherokee County Community Building, and Fire Chief Casey Baker said someone has already agreed to donate the pasta.
“It’s for Tahlequah and for Tahlequah firefighters, and as of right now, depending on the amount, we’ll discuss it and we may include another local organization,” said Margarit. “We plan to have a benefit dinner once COVID subsides a little bit, and Ragú’s donation is to the Local 4099 Tragedy Fund.”
TFD needed City Council approval for the TikTok video to be used by Ragú, since TFD’s name and logo are seen in it. Councilors approved a permission letter from the maker of Ragù with the fire department during a Jan. 3 meeting.
Baker has said he believes the TikTok video brought Enlow’s shift closer together, and it really was a team-building exercise, as intended.
“In all honesty, this type of team-building unity is present in every shift. We just happened to get noticed by Ragú,” said Enlow.
The video included Capt. Enlow, Lt. Sean Valdez and firefighters Robert Duncan, David Craig, and Margarit.
What’s next
The representative and others will be at Station 1 today – Wednesday, Jan. 12 – to meet with the Tahlequah firefighters.
