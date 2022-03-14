Locals, including students, dropped by the Tahlequah Public Library Monday to pick up a bag of ingredients to make magic sunbutter cookies.
The Tahlequah Public Library is encouraging students to come into the library this week with a series of spring break activities. They kicked off the break on Monday with Magic Cookies Take and Make, wherein students could make their own desserts at home.
“They started picking it up at 9 p.m., and we went until we ran out,” said Cherokee Lowe, TPL manager.
The library celebrates the holidays to bring in patrons. With more time on their hands, activities like these allow students to spend more time using their minds engaged in learning, and less time in front of a screen.
The librarians had a chance to make their own cookies and taste-test them.
“When she had us taste test them, they were so good, and when you broke them apart, they turn green on the inside,” said Pam Davis, librarian.
These “magic” cookies are called such because the dough is golden brown, as is the outside of the cookies when they are baked. However, when broken apart, the cookies manifest green coloration in the center.
“The thermal reaction from the heat in the oven creates the green on the inside. They are still brown on the outside, but when you open them they are green. I was like, wow!” said Jane Adams, TPL librarian.
The magic cookies also require no sugar and use maple syrup as the sweetener.
“This is one of our ways of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this year, which will take place on the 17th. That’s why you have a leprechaun on the instructions. We just want to give the kids something to do on their spring break,” said Davis.
The library staff decided to introduce spring break activities with magic cookies because many kids enjoy baking, and the recipe is relatively healthy.
For those who did not have a chance to pick up a magic sunbutter cookie ingredient bag, they can make it at home. The ingredients are as follows: 1 cup sunbutter, 1/2 cup maple syrup, 1 large egg, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 6 tablespoons coconut flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda, and 1/2 cup of chocolate chips.
As for the instructions: In a large bowl, combine SunButter, maple syrup and the egg. Mix well. Add in the salt, coconut flour, and baking soda. Mix until no dry spots remain. Fold in chocolate chips. Refrigerate for at least one hour or overnight. Preheat the oven to 230 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop 1 tablespoon balls onto the sheet tray. Roll between palms to get smooth and press down slightly. There should be about 19 cookies. Bake for eight minutes. Let cool completely to see the magic.
Check it out
Tahlequah Public Library will continue to promote activities through the end of the week. On Tuesday, the library will host baby Bookworms at 10 a.m.; Wednesday, Toddler Tales at 10 a.m., followed by Reading Rockstars at 11; Thursday, Irish dancers at 10 a.m.; and Friday, an interactive movie showing of Disney’s Encanto at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.