The Girl Scouts from Troop 1380 in Tahlequah will be selling Girl Scout Cookies until Sunday, Feb. 20. That means locals who want in on the confection frenzy must make their purchases as soon as possible.
The scouts have been seen knocking on doors throughout the city, and they started setting up booths on Feb. 11.
This year, the girls are bringing back all-time favorites, such as Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, DoSiDos, and Trefoils. S’mores have returned due to popular demand, and as have Toffee Tastics, which are gluten-free, and Lemon Ups.
The Girl Scouts have unveiled a new cookie this year, Adventurefuls, which is described as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.
“Door-knocking will be rare this year, but you will find troops at public booths all over town. Lowe’s has been a great supporter this year,” said Melissa Harris, troop leader.
She said the troop will be found at smaller businesses and in public spaces all over town. Today, on Feb. 17, the girls will set up shop at the men’s and women’s basketball games at Northeastern State University at the Events Center, fully stocked with cookies, including Adventurefuls.
“For me, this is my 32nd year in scouting and my 30th year selling cookies. I have incredible memories of selling cookies. They used to be $2.50 a box,” said Harris.
This year, cookies run $5 a box, and the money goes to a good cause. The proceeds support activities throughout the year. Scouts also receive credit, which allows them to renew their membership and pay for summer camp and other activities.
Last year, the Girl Scouts completed a service project that taught them environmental stewardship. They built and set up bee boxes to promote pollination and plant growth. Supplies for the project came from cookie sales.
“Our Scouts are learning about leadership and community. For Troop 1380, we have goals of impacting our community and creating an environment that is beautiful, safe, and meaningful. In 2021, we completed our Bronze award by planning bee habitat boxes around Cherokee County, and that was only the beginning for our brilliant girls,” said Harris.
Cookie sales also teach Girl Scouts the basics of sales and business, which include goal-setting, planning, marketing, tracking inventory, and customer service.
Angela Rhea, owner of Tahlequah Printing Co., was excited to get her daughter, Violet, involved in Girl Scouts, and she has been active for five years. As a businesswoman, Rhea sees Violet is developing the kinds of skills that will help her to be successful in life. On Tuesday, Feb. 15, Violet connected with Kristy Eubanks from Junie’s Closet, where she was able to sell cookies.
“I wanted Violet to connect with a woman-owned business,” said Rhea.
Rhea was enthusiastic about Girl Scouts because she wanted to teach her daughter the importance of supporting other women.
“I like Girl Scouts because it gets them outside, but it also encourages sisterhood and community service. It helps to teach them to be kind and give back to the community and to take care of nature,” she said.
Next year, Violet will be entering middle school. She will already have friends from different schools throughout Tahlequah, and she will have friends who are a few grades ahead of her and who will look out for her while she adjusts to her new atmosphere.
“It gives her big sisters when she goes to her new school. She’ll have a sisterhood that will look out for her,” said Rhea.
