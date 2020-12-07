Community members and organizers had a sunny day for the Cookie Stroll on Main Saturday, Dec. 5.
Hosted by Tahlequah Main Street Association, the event offered the opportunity to see downtown Christmas decorations, visit local shops and eateries, send a letter to Santa, and more, all while collecting a dozen cookies.
"It's been a lovely day," said Sherry Smith, TMSA VISTA volunteer who worked the check-in table.
Participants purchased the Cookie Stroll "tickets" online or through the TMSA office, then picked up their boxes and first cookie Saturday in Norris Park.
"We limited the number of boxes we could sell to meet COVID guidelines," said Seth Clark, TMSA board member.
The community was interested in the event because TMSA sold out of boxes, and people were still showing up Saturday to see if there were any left. The event began at 11 a.m., and Smith said people started showing up around 10:15 a.m. Three-fourths of the participants had picked up their boxes by 1 p.m., and the stroll was scheduled until 4 p.m.
TMSA, and BancFirst as a Main Street Foundation sponsor, also had free Santa hats and "shop local" face masks. A large holiday mailbox was set up so kids could use markers and paper to write and send letters to Santa. Century 21 had set up their "selfie cam" in front of the new large tree in the park, and the photos were sent via text to those who gave phone numbers.
Samantha Bowlin helped her 2-year-old, Koda, write a letter. She said they joined in the event to have family time and to collect some cookies, which had Koda excited.
TMSA board member Kristy Eubanks helped set up in the morning, but then she took her daughters on the stroll.
"There are lots of people out and the weather is beautiful. It's nice to see familiar, friendly faces," said Eubanks, who was dressed in a fashionable Santa suit.
Adilynn Eubanks, 10, helped mom lay out the dozen cookies for a photo - well, 11 cookies, as she was already eating her favorite: snickerdoodle.
One purpose of the Cookie Stroll is to generate business downtown. Not only did the 11 stores and restaurants benefit, but so did the others that were open, as guests tended to pop into neighboring businesses.
Andrew McCartney, a barista at Lift Coffee Bar, said they also offered discounts to "strollers."
"There's been lots of families and smaller groups. It's nice to see people walking downtown again," said McCartney. "It's been fun watching them come through."
The Carrs were among the families that strolled together.
Mom Ashley said along with supporting local businesses, it was good the family to get out together.
"The Christmas spirit is what we're trying to get into. The cookies were an incentive for them, and maybe we can find some Christmas present ideas," said Carr.
At A Bloom Flowers and Gifts, Liz Stilwell said people had been impulse buying trinkets for stocking stuffers and other items.
"Some said they'd come back at the end so they didn't have to carry their purchases, and they did come back," said Stilwell. "I feel like we were busier this year than last."
