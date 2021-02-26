Preparing a meal for family or guests often brings a sense of accomplishment. But making a dinner you'll be eating alone can seem like a big effort with small reward.
So, many of us pay little attention to the foods we prepare for ourselves and how we prepare them. That's unfortunate, because eating well can bring many rewards: enjoyment, a trim body, good health, and a reduced risk of many diseases.
It doesn't have to be difficult to cook tasty, nutritious meals for one or two people. This information will provide you with time-saving tips for preparing meals that are delicious, inexpensive and healthful.
• Eat a grain food – preferably whole grains – at every meal. Grain foods, including breads, rice, crackers, pasta, bulgur, tortillas, cereals, and bagels, provide valuable energy and many nutrients, and they are naturally low in fat. Choose whole-grain products whenever possible for maximum nutrition and fiber.
• Eat a protein-rich food at every meal. Protein helps the body repair tissues and fight infections. Protein-rich foods include meat, chicken, fish, peanut butter, cheese, milk, dried peas, beans, and lentils.
• Eat a fruit or vegetable at every meal. Fruits and vegetables contain many important nutrients and phytochemicals. Most are also good sources of fiber, helping to maintain regularity and lower the risk for some diseases.
• Enjoy trying a new fruit, vegetable, or grain product each month and eat a wide variety of foods each week. Variety helps you get all the essential nutrients and makes eating more fun!
• Buy frozen and canned fruits and vegetables, as well as fresh. The canned and frozen ones still offer good nutrition and are often less expensive than fresh fruits and vegetables. They're also easy to keep on hand.
• Drink water or a noncaffeinated, nonalcoholic beverage with every meal and between meals. Drink at least six to eight glasses of water each day to avoid dehydration and constipation. This is especially important during hot weather. Also, as we get older, our sense of thirst diminishes; so don't wait until you feel thirsty to drink up.
• When you go out to eat, take home whatever you don't finish, or when you prepare larger portions at home you can also have leftovers or freeze the leftovers in single-serving containers. Casseroles, meatloaf, soup, and pasta dishes freeze well and taste great reheated. Be sure to heat leftovers until "piping hot" to help ensure food safety.
• For a few minutes on the weekend or during your lunch break, think about what you'd like to eat during the week. You may even want to page through a healthy cooking magazine or cookbook for ideas. Don't feel compelled to write a detailed daily meal plan; keep it simple. You'll have more success if you allow yourself flexibility.
• Be sure to anticipate those evenings when you'll be too tired or rushed to make anything. Prepare a few stand-by meals that you can have in the freezer and simply heat up.
For more information about financial management, health and wellness, parenting or to schedule a program in the family and consumer sciences area, contact the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
