Cooks learn ins and out of tamales

Local residents gathered at the Tahlequah Public Library Thursday, Oct. 20, to learn how to make tamales from scratch.
Jane Adams, TPL clerk, taught the cooking class and brought the proper ingredients, with some alternatives.
Pre-cooked meats were used, along with salsa verde, which could be made from scratch.
“[The meat] is going to be cold when you put it in, but when you cook it, it will heat up. We’re not going to actually cook them here but we’re just going to practice trying to get the tamale dough on the corn husk,” Adams said.
The dough is called “masa,” and it’s spread on the corn husk. Adams said she’s not able to spread the masa with a spoon and found an alternative way of doing it.
“They either use Saran Wrap and they lay it over the top of the dough, and they spray it. I just use the bag and spread it, and then I can get it all the way across the corn husk,” she said.
The recipe Adams used showed how to make the tamales step-by-step. The corn husks were soaked in a bowl of hot water for 30 minutes or until softened.
Adams used the "tamal" version when making the masa, as well as chicken bouillon, water, baking powder, salt and cumin.
“What we’re using is all what the recipe shows, and I’m not using lard; we’re using just Canola oil and there’s a little bit of a conversion for it. If you have a cup of lard, it would be three-quarters of a cup of the liquid oil,” Adams said.
She kept a damp paper towel on the already mixed masa to keep it from drying out. It was time-consuming to beat the masa, and Adams spent several minutes doing so with an electric mixer on high speed.
The corn husks should be laid glossy side up and a quarter of the masa spooned onto the top center of the husk. The recipe explained to lay a piece of plastic wrap over the dough, and using one’s hands to press and spread the masa into a thin layer. The key is to not have too much filling.
Folding the corn husks can be tricky. Cooks are advised to fold in one long side of the husk over the filling, and fold in the other long side so it’s overlapping the first. Then fold the bottom of the husk up. Tying the tamales is optional, and those should be stacked upright and side by side.
When cooking the tamales, water should be added to the bottom of a stovetop steamer. Laying a few extra corn husks on the bottom of the rack will keep the tamales from falling through and will prevent the boiling water from directly touching those.
The water should be brought to a boil and then reduced to a simmer; then, steam for about two hours. Tamales need to be checked after one hour of steaming.
Nancy Dyson attended the cooking class and even helped Adams beat the masa.
“I passed the class. I can’t say I passed with flying colors, but I passed,” Dyson said.
TPL Branch Manager Cherokee Lowe said the cooking classes are held once a month at the library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.