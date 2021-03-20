Volunteers from the Tenkiller Area Community Organization and the Cookson Bend community Facebook page will be joining together to pick up trash along Cookson Bend Road and the side roads Saturday, March 20, from 9 a.m. to noon.
A light lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. at the TACO building, 32247 S. 540 Road in Cookson.
Trash bags and local dumpsters will be available. Bags may be left on the edge of Cookson Bend Road. Volunteers will then pick the bags up and properly dispose of them. Volunteers should wear appropriate clothing, gloves and boots.
For more information or to sign up, visit the "Taco Cookson" page on Facebook or email tacocookson@gmail.com.
