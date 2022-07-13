A Cookson man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, just south of Pryor.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Thomas Dill, 53, was attempting to turn right on 435 Road when his Kenworth Truck veered off the road and overturned. Dill was pinned in the vehicle for an hour before he was freed by the Pryor Fire Department.
Dill was airlifted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and admitted in fair condition with head, trunk external, trunk internal, arm and leg injuries.
According to the OHP, the cause of the crash was unsafe speed on a curve/turn and Dill’s condition appeared to be normal at the time.
