VIAN – On Aug. 12., a single-vehicle car crash took the life of a Cherokee County on State Highway 82 and East 953 Road.
At about 3:56 p.m. about 10 miles north of Vian in Sequoyah County, Michael Parker, 63, of Cookson, was driving a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser north on State Highway 82. The vehicle veered off the road to the right and hit a tree, causing Parker to be pinned for an unknown amount of time.
Parker was pronounced deceased on the scene by Pafford EMS, and was extricated by the Cookson Fire Department and Blackgum Fire Department.
The cause of the crash and condition of the driver are under investigation. Seatbelts were equipped inside the vehicle, but were not in use.
