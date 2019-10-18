Cookson man missing since Oct. 5

Officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a man who has been missing since Oct. 5.
Brent Miller, 39, was last seen at his mother’s house in Cookson, and he wasn’t “in a good frame of mind.” His mother, Tonya Thompson, said he had just lost his pet dog and he was depressed.
Deputies were called to Miller’s residence on Oct. 7 and found no sign of forced entry. However, the door was unlocked and the TV and lights were still on.
According to the sheriff’s report, Miller owns two vehicles; one was at his house and the other was left at his mother's. His wallet and cell phone were also found at his house.
He was last seen wearing black shorts and a green and white jacket. He has a full-face beard and a full-sleeve tattoo on his left arm.
CCSO asks if anyone has any information to call 918-456-2583.
