Cookson to form Neighborhood Watch group

A group of residents of the Cookson area gathered Thursday, June 17, for a crime watch meeting to exchange information and encourage involvement.
Jim Strief, Cookson Community Crime Watch president, said they've raised enough funds to purchase "Neighborhood Watch" signage in and round the town.
"Now it's what everybody wants to do, and my thought was we need some big signs going into the communities," said Strief.
"Take Cookson Road, it's one way in and one way out. [We'll] put a main sign over here, one over here, catch it a couple of miles out, and that's three big signs for a pretty good swamp of where people live."
The group agreed to purchase 10 signs with funds already raised during the first two CCCW meetings.
Strief said getting the signage is only the first step in creating a Neighborhood Watch program.
"The [Cherokee County Sheriff's Office] is loaded up pretty heavy, so I don't think we need to cry wolf. If there's something really going on then absolutely. Try and take a picture on your cell phone, get a license number, and if it's really suspicious, call the sheriff," said Strief.
The group was able to come up with a solution for getting some type of bank account for the time being, as they are collecting funds.
Residents discussed various ways to keep one another and the community informed with what is going on.
Many suggested a Facebook group, setting up a group chat via text messages, or a crime app of their phones.
CCCW Vice President Ray Armstrong advised the group to bring that to the table during July's meeting.
What's next
The next Cookson Community Crime Watch meeting is July 15 at 7 p.m., at the Cookson Volunteer Fire Department.
