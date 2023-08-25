A Cookson woman accused of embezzling funds from a Keys tag agency pleaded not guilty in Cherokee County District Court last week.
One felony count of embezzlement was filed on June 22, 2023, against Hope Sabrina Bryan, 43. One count was also filed on May 31, 2023, against Charity Lenard-Hamby, 35, Tahlequah.
According to court documents, Lenard-Hamby embezzled $10,425.10 that belonged to Ahmad Tag Agency between Feb. 1, 2023, and March 31, 2023, while Bryan allegedly took $3,450.
The probable cause affidavit indicates tag agency employees discovered there were funds missing from deposits during Lenard-Hamby’s and Bryan’s employment.
Lenard-Hamby reportedly told authorities she took over as the office manager in January 2023, following Bryan’s departure as office manager, and that she was not responsible for any deposits made until February 2023.
She added that prior to her taking the office manager position, the agency owed money to the state and the risk management company.
Lenard-Hamby said she was given a check to pay the past-due amount, and she told authorities she did so.
When questioned by authorities, Bryan reportedly said that during her employment, she took $60 to $80 from her drawer while employed at to help pay her electric bill, but she paid it back. She claimed she didn’t take any additional funds and had stopped working at the business because she “couldn’t handle the stress of working there anymore.”
Lenard-Hamby was scheduled to make her initial appearance on July 11, but has not entered a plea yet, according to court documents.
She is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2023, with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding.
Bryan is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2023, with Associate District Judge Joshua King presiding.
