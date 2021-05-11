As people emerge from their homes back into society, summer fashion trends offer ways to play it safe, or to be noticeably expressive.
Having a few quality basic items can make it easier to build outfits and to be more comfortable. This also allows the fashion-forward to add in trendy items for more statement. Simple pieces are made trendy with the addition of puffy sleeves, glitter, wrap-around straps, netting, or a cutout – just watch those tan lines.
Stripes, florals, tie-dye, and animal prints have been spied in a few fashion collections, and mixing up patterns isn’t unheard of.
“Tie-dye is just as big as ever,” said June Ludwig, owner of Junie’s Closet. “So are a lot of girly styles: boho, floral and peasant tops and dresses.”
Color choices are one way a person can show they are up on the trends. This upcoming season will offer a variety, as both pastel and neon colors are back. Monochrome looks may seem daunting, but designers are showing them off in whites, blacks, or browns.
As they have been for numerous years and seasons, graphic T-shirts are available around town. These let folks of all ages and sizes express themselves with unique or popular phrases or characters while being comfortable.
Tank tops with varied necklines and strap sizes can be the stand-out piece of an outfit with simple shorts or skirts, or they can be staple pieces under sheer shirts or dresses, which are also in style for the summer.
Crop tanks and tops are also a top trend for the warm months. Many women are pairing them with high-waisted skirts or capris, so their belly buttons don’t even show.
“Crop tops are huge right now,” said Isabella Regalado, Junie’s Closet clerk. “A lot of things you have to wear a strapless bra with.”
Two-piece sets are big sellers. Shoppers can buy a matching skirt and top to wear together or stretch out their wardrobe and pair them separately with shorts or T-shirts.
Flowy dresses with gathered or drawstring waists, with short or long hemlines, can be worn from a day on the lake to a night out with a change in shoes or accessories.
“A lot of things can go from business casual to date night,” said Ludwig. “With the light-weight blazer, you can dress it up or down.”
For the cooler mornings or nights, coverups this season include cardigans and blazers, with women finding that shoulder pads and boxy shoulders are in style.
While skinny jeans and leggings can still be found, wider legs have made a comeback for men and women.
“Mom jeans are popular. They have a higher waist and roomy legs,” said Ludwig.
For the warmer months, fashion experts recommend thinner fabrics or higher hemlines on pants. Both men and women should be able to find some flowy pantsuits, as well.
Men can also maintain a wardrobe stocked with basic items, as long as they throw in some statement T-shirts or printed button-downs.
“A lot of people have been fishing lately, so I’m carrying Columbia fishing shirts. They’re lightweight and look good. They can wear them to work or church,” said Hylton. “Guys are going for a looser fit. I’ve had a lot of requests for bigger sizes, so I’m ordering 4X and 5X in what I can.”
Some guys have been known to deviate from standard jean or khaki shorts for a rainbow of colors and even patterns. Summertime is prime for Bermuda shorts and types that hit right above the knees.
“Along with Bermuda shorts, we have quick-dry shorts. Guys are looking for things to easily transition from play to work,” said Hylton. “I’m selling a lot of fleece shorts – sweatshorts. They look really good – a lot better than just wearing sweatpants. People are still in the comfy stage.”
Many of these clothing trends flow over into the swimsuit departments, as well. The range of colors and patterns is large, as are the styles available. With one-piece, bikinis, and tankinis suits, women can find one that is comfortable for their needs and body type. Guys have options, as well. Hylton said she’s put out swim trunks, some which are color changing or that dry quickly.
Just in time for sunnier days, Ludwig said straw hats are trendy this year.
She has also noticed that jewelry featuring bees and butterflies are popular, and people are layering chain necklaces.
“For accessories, purses that are convertible, like can go from a crossbody to a handbag, are trendy,” said Ludwig.
Some of the bags come with two removable straps so the style can be changed. The strap on one brand can even be switched out patterned straps similar to what’s used for guitars.
With face masks coming off more often, Hylton said guys are back for beard oils and grooming products.
“Facial hair is part of their outfits,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.