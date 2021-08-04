There's more than one way to beat the heat with a sweet treat this summer in Tahlequah.
Even in the scorching temperatures, locals and tourists alike have been enjoying the area's parks, watering holes, and hiking trails, making it crucial to cool off in some form or another. So the snow cone and ice cream spots in town have been buzzing.
"It's been pretty busy," said Angel Sawney, of The Rollie Pollie. "We had a youth group come in that ordered over $100 worth of ice cream. And a lot of people, after they come in from floating [on the river], they'll come get some ice cream."
The Rollie Pollie doesn't serve ordinary ice cream. The staff takes all the ingredients, freezes the concoction on a cooled platter and rolls it into cylinders - a method also known as Thai fried ice cream. The most popular offerings are the strawberry cheesecake, which is used with the homemade cheesecake; and the turtle brownie, in which the staff puts half of a Little Debbie Turtle Brownie in the middle and caramel, chocolate syrup, pecans and more brownie on top. Each dessert is made to order.
Rollie Pollie also offers Boba iced teas and smoothies, for which popping Bobas can be added to. Sawney compared it to a gusher without the gummy texture, as they burst with fruit juice when bitten into.
"Our color-changing lemonade has been really popular this season, too," Sawney said. "It's lemonade, and we throw some tea in it that reacts to the acidity of the lemonade, and it changes to a really pretty purple color."
The Rollie Pollie is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 2 to 9 p.m.
Those who have driven down South Park Hill Road on a hot day have likely seen a line of vehicles waiting to get something cold from Tiki Treats. It's become a popular place to get snow cones and stays busy throughout the year.
Owner Karen Smith said if business keeps up, they're hoping to stay open year-round, so the more customers they receive, the less chance they'll close for the winter.
"Our goal is provide treats to make everyone's day a little better," she said.
"There's a lot of negative things going on in the world, and if we can be part of something that's a little more positive and make everyone's day a little better, then we're all about it."
Tiki Treats offers family buckets, so the whole clan can make their day a little sweeter. Customers can choose what kind of flavors and candy they want thrown on top, and it comes with plenty of straws and spoons for the whole family.
The "cool duck" is new snow cone that comes with a rubber duck on top of a dollop of whipped cream. The "shark attack" is usually served during Shark Week, but it's so popular among customers that Tiki Treats has it on hand for longer than a week.
It comes with shark gummies on top and includes blue raspberry and tigers blood flavors.
"Instead of just shaved ice and that's it, we try to be unique," Smith said. "We always try to go above and beyond and do a lot of toppings and cute things to make it different. Our main goal is to make sure it's more of an experience than just shaved ice."
Customers can also find cups of ice cream, waffle cones of ice cream, and shakes. For those who are watching their nutrition and need something a little healthier, Tiki Treats offers sugar-free options. Fruit can be added to the snow cone, too.
Tiki Treats is cash only. Smith said it allows them to keep the prices lower and the line moving faster. The snow cone stand is open Monday through Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.; and 1 to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
The Shiver Shack on Muskogee Avenue is another place for locals to find snow cones. Holidays and weekends are particularly busy for the shaved ice shop.
The Polynesian pineapple has been a hit this summer, and it comes with strawberry, pineapple, coconut and cream.
The ice truck even offers a pickle snow cone.
"You'd be shocked how many people get them," said Hannah Ferguson. "They order them all the time."
Customers can get their snow cone in a pineapple cup that lights up. Snacks are available, too, and kids might have a good time picking out their snow cones.
"We have a ton of kids' flavors," Ferguson said. "If they like certain characters, we have like Lion King, Spongebob, Batman and all that fun stuff."
Shiver Shack is open from noon to 8 p.m., Sunday through Friday.
