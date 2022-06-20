More local kids are gathering at the Splash Pad, now that hot and humid weather seems to be here to stay, for now.
The Tahlequah Splash Pad has been open since 2014 on the corner of Water Avenue and Downing Street. Patrons can be doused with buckets of water and a number of hoses while running around.
Safety concerns arose among parents three years after the water feature opened, and city officials, at the time, addressed them. Patrons were slipping and getting hurt, but the city closed the site to cover its surface with a slip-resistant product.
In 2021, the splash pad was given a new coat of paint to ensure a safer experience for both children and adults.
Lora Buechele with the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, has already been to the facility a few times this year, and she thinks the city is working to improve the facilities as more feedback from community members comes in.
"However, I do hope that they take extra safety measures to bring the fence around the splash pad closer to the ground," said Buechele.
She was there when the splash pad was only a few years old, and watched as a child crawled under the northeast corner of fence, and ran toward the creek.
"I was a pretty scary moment for those parents and for others who were there," she said. "I love that they have fencing going all the way around now with the gates."
Nicole Rodriguez stopped by the splash pad with her three sons early Thursday evening, when it wasn't nearly as hot as it was during the day.
"I work until 5, and if I can get out early, we'd be here a little bit earlier," she said.
Three features were replaced this year, along with removal of three of the cannons, in favor of a crab, fish and frog water feature.
Rodriguez's son's favorite feature is the fish, because he can spin it around and shoot water at others.
"My older boy, his favorite things are the buckets that dump," she said.
Buechele said she loves the new equipment and added safety measures at the splash pad.
Demetrio Salazar and Rowlanda Garcia are new to the area, and they were out with their daughter, Leighyah. They're from New Mexico and they said there's no water for kids to play in, as a drought has plagued that area of the country.
"It's nice, and we were just talking about how it would be nice to see this type of arraignment in other cities," said Salazar.
As a mom, Buechele said she loves being able to take her kids to a place where they can be active outdoors while staying cool. Plus, it's free.
Check it out
The splash pad is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and will be open until Labor Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.