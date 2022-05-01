Local residents and visitors from afar gathered in the downtown corridor this weekend for the annual Red Fern Festival, enjoying dozens of activities, live music and a wide array of food.
The festival is one of Tahlequah’s biggest celebrations, as it typically brings in more that 15,000 attendees to the city. It kicked off Friday, April 29, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the crowd grew significantly larger on Saturday, April 30.
The Red Fern Festival Hound Dog Field Trials began 10 a.m. in Sequoyah Park. Attendees couldn’t miss where and when this main attraction was staged, with the 38 coon-hunting dogs barking.
Dustin Jackson, vice president of Green Country Coonhunters Association, said they have a coon hunt to go along with the book and movie, “Where the Red Fern Grows.”
“We usually have a Red Fern Coon Hunt on a Friday night before this hunt. This year, we did not have one because of conflicting schedule with United Kennel Club. We have sanctioned coon hunts and then we have sanctioned pro-kennel club hunts,” said Jackson.
The 1974 movie was filmed in and around the city of Tahlequah. A young boy adopts two coonhounds and trains them to hunt in the Ozark Mountains of Oklahoma.
The day began with a fast-bark competition, wherein dogs are judged on the number of barks in one minute. Jackson said the winning dog, Coal, barked 115 times. Coal’s owner is Jesse Cross.
The group then had an endurance competition, and Jack Six’s dog, Babe, won that.
“We have three lines: a 15, a 10, and a 5-foot away from the tree after the first two minutes. The dogs have to stay within the middle line. After two more minutes, they have to stay within the 5-foot line and the dogs left tree until one of them gets out of that line,” said Jackson.
The last part of the event was the drag race, with owners bringing their dogs to the Shawnee Street bridge before releasing them.
“They took a coon scent from one spot to the other tree, and the first dog that got to the tree, and started treeing, won,” said Jackson.
Sally is Will Nance’s dog, and she won this year’s drag race.
The Miss Red Fern Pageant crowned six winners on Saturday for the six different categories: Miss Red Fern baby, newborn to 36 months; Miss Red Fern Tiny, ages 3-4; Miss Red Fern Mini, ages 5-7; Miss Red Fern Little, ages 8-10; Miss Red Fern Sweetheart, ages 11-13; and Miss Red Fern, ages 14-18.
This mission of the pageant is to showcase the personalities, charm, and character of Cherokee County young women and girls.
Presley Sinor was crowned Miss Red Fern Baby; Miss Red Fern Tiny winner was Haizlee Massey; Samantha Kimble won Miss Red Fern Mini; Little Miss Red Fern was Gracelyn Walls; Libby Gibson was crowned Miss Red Fern Sweetheart; and Kenadi Brown was Miss Red Fern.
Touch the Truck with first responders started at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of Northeastern State University. City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said they’ve had an annual expo since 2015, but this was the second year they’ve had one at the Red Fern Festival.
“We love working with [Tahlequah Main Street Association and Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce], and anywhere we can bring out all of these wonderful people. That’s what we do; we love letting the public come through and talk with us,” said Underwood.
The expo included several first responding agencies, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Northeastern Health System EMS, Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, Grand River Dam Authority, and Tahlequah Fire Department.
The much-anticipated festival hosts anywhere from 125-200 vendors each year, and they are set up along Muskogee Avenue and Norris Park in the downtown area. The festival also features events like a car show, a rubber duck race, chili and barbecue cook-offs, and much more.
Leslie Colvin is a Tahlequah resident who attends the Red Fern every year, and this was the first year her kids tagged along.
“We have been trying to win bunnies, riding horses and the kids have been playing on the bouncy houses,” said Colvin.
Colvin, like many others, said her favorite part about Red Fern is the food, and her go-to grab is a funnel cake, while her kids picked the corndogs.
“I came yesterday and we spent about $100 on the food trucks, and then today, we’re just here for the kids’ entertainment," she said Saturday.
Twelve-year-old Keely Clark also loves the food at the festival and her favorite are snow cones. She said she likes to stop by the different booths and shop around, but she planned on playing on the bouncy houses after she indulged in a pretzel.
