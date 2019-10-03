Cherokee County 911 Coordinator Marty Kimble abruptly resigned earlier this week after nine years in his role.
Kimble, who has been the emergency call center coordinator since December 2010, declined to comment on why he quit. However, he said he is leaving "not on bad terms," and that he's been considering other employment options for some time.
Kim Harris, Cherokee County purchasing agent, said that expenditures on a county credit card from a trip to Florida over the summer didn't have anything to do with Kimble's resignation, nor did any other items listed on the bills. The Daily Press obtained recent copies of credit card bills for the 911 center.
Harris confirmed Kimble's trip was business-related and was to attend the National Emergency Number Association Conference. That organization represents 911 centers all over the country.
Undersheriff Jason Chennault said he couldn't comment on whether any particular issues prompted Kimble's sudden resignation, but he did say it was a "personnel matter" and added there is no investigation in progress. He said that as of now, Alicia Felts has stepped into Kimble's role until the job is filled.
Kimble confirmed he is taking on a new role later this month and will still serve as Gideon's fire chief.
