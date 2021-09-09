An memorandum of understanding between the city and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge was approved after officers at the Tahlequah Police Department returned to 12-hour shifts due to COVID-19.
"It's one of the situations where I am, in a way, asking for forgiveness instead of permission," King told the City Council on Sept. 7.
King said five officers were quarantining due to being COVID positive, or having been exposed.
"That cripples us as far as being able to provide continual service to the citizens of Tahlequah. We went back to our schedule we used during the initial outbreak of COVID-19," he said.
Officers are now working 12-hour shifts for a seven-day period. King said after that period, those officers will not work for another seven days.
"In a nutshell, we built in quarantine time to everyone's schedule, which helps us because filling in for eight-hour shifts is almost impossible. It means people working doubles and days off just to provide services," said King.
The memorandum of understanding between the FOP and city will be in effect until Jan. 1, 2022.
"We were in a position where I had to do something or we were going to be two officers working at a time, and we can't answer calls in a timely fashion if we only have two," said King.
King said officers will be working fewer hours in the two-week span than what they'd normally work in a two-week period. However, they are working "harder hours," being on for 12 hours at a time for seven days straight.
"I believe it's the best thing to do for the police department to be able to ensure continual services and to protect our rank and file," he said.
King himself will work patrol on night shift, since that shift is already two officers down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.