Officers recovered 113 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop for a minor offense.
On Aug. 26, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol in the area of East Downing Street when he saw a vehicle making an improper turn.
The vehicle also had a defective tag light, so Cobb initiated a stop.
The vehicle continued on past North Cedar Avenue and past the parking lots of Mary's Liquor, Pizza Hut, and Chicken Express, Cobb said in his police report.
The vehicle proceeded past the Bertha Parker Bypass and North Woodhaven Avenue, where Cobb activated his emergency sirens.
The driver pulled into the parking lot of Sonic and said he didn't immediately stop for the officer because he was looking for a safe place to do so.
Charles Gregory said he and his passenger, Amanda Stamps, were coming from Circle S Laundry, where he was asking people for a soda.
"I found this to be odd, as Charles and Amanda were both drinking full drinks out of McDonald's cups as they were speaking with me, and there was a red Fanta bottle almost full, sitting in the center console," Cobb said.
Dispatch advised Gregory had a warrant, so Cobb arrested him. District Attorney 27 Drug Task Force Officer Travis Saulsberry arrived to assist and asked Stamps to exit the vehicle so they could search it.
"As I began to search the area, Officer Saulsberry told me he could see multiple plastic bags coming from underneath the center console on the passenger side of the vehicle," said Cobb.
Officers found two bags of methamphetamine, and Gregory and Stamps denied ownership of the drugs. They were both transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center for booking.
"When Officer [Jacob] Robertson escorted Amanda into the detention center, he handed me a small plastic baggie containing a white crystal substance that he stated Amanda attempted to hide in the back seat of his patrol unit during transport," said Cobb.
The weight of the meth was 113 grams and Gregory and Stamps were booked for drug trafficking.
