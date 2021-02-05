Spitting on another person is considered the same offense as striking the victim with a fist, according to Tahlequah police officers.
A woman contacted the Tahlequah Daily Press last week and claimed an unmasked man spit on her in the parking lot of Walmart as she was entering the store. She said she didn’t file a report with the police because she didn't have proof, and didn't follow the assailant into the parking lot. She said her aggressor appeared to be aiming for her face mask, but the phlegm hit her in the chest instead.
Tahlequah Assistant Chief Steve Garner said the crime could be filed as either a misdemeanor or felony, with or without the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing.
“That’s assault, and they can be arrested for it,” said Garner. “It would be a misdemeanor assault unless that person said they had an infectious disease. If they have a disease and they intentionally spit on you, they can be charged with a felony.”
In the past, a man with hepatitis was charged with a felony for spitting. Officers are frequently spat on by arrestees, which only adds to the charges.
Garner said the woman who was spit on should have called authorities, and an officer would have responded.
“She could have requested charges against that person who spit on her,” said Garner.
The penalties for assault and battery in Oklahoma are up to a five-year prison sentence, a $500 fine, or both.
About two weeks ago, another woman reported seeing a man spit on a sign in front of a store that indicated masks were required. It is unknown whether this was the same man.
