Cornhole tournament, other sports popular at NSU, elsewhere

Tahlequah is slowly defrosting, and students at Northeastern State University have been enjoying spring temperatures with intramural sports, most recently a cornhole tournament on March 7.
Kacy Luce, intramural staff member for the NSU FIT, said intramural sports have been ramping up recently due to nice weather with tournaments on a weekly basis. The spring schedule kicked off with ping pong tournament Jan. 16-Feb. 1.
“Ping pong got pretty competitive,” said Luce.
Volleyball and Ultimate Frisbee are up next, and Luce said these sports typically get pretty heated. On the other hand, she said, cornhole is easier to referee.
Cornhole is a popular American pastime, especially during the summer months. According to the American Cornhole Association, there are currently 3,215 ranked active players of the sport. NSU students are fans, too, as the cornhole is often a feature of many university fundraisers, functions, and events.
The March 6-10 intramural cornhole tournament saw 18 teams sign up to compete. The winner will receive an intramural champion T-shirt.
“We had a full slate [Monday],” said Luce. “Some of our teams are RiverHawk Scholars. We keep them in the tournament longer so they can participate.”
Several teams competed in Tuesday’s games, each under an original name.
“Our team is named Team Abby,” said competitor and RiverHawk Scholar Abby Maddux.
Other teams included Team Bag Boyz and Team Corncob, the latter consisting of students Cary Farmer and Caleb Check.
“I play a lot [of cornhole] back home,” said Farmer.
The two practiced before their time slot. Check said it’s important to account for wind when pitching.
Luce said players get one point for landing their bag on the board and three points for landing it in the hole. Points can be canceled out if, for example, opposing players land on the board. First team to 21 points wins.
What’s next
The next NSU intramural tournament will be Ultimate Frisbee on March 20-April 12, followed by sand volleyball on March 2-April 13, and track meet on April 17.
