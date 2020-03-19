The coronavirus pandemic is creating unprecedented opportunities for the food industry. First, let me pass along that we have been assured there is plenty of food in our country. The pipeline, however, due to extremely high volume, is having problems keeping up with demand, especially on some very high demand products. We are working with our suppliers to maintain product availability at the best levels possible.
As well as product availability, the cleanliness of our stores has always been a priority. We have expanded our cleaning protocols and are working to maintain clean surfaces 24 hours a day. Our curbside pick-up service is important at this time. We are working diligently to keep up with this demand for our customers who have used the service before and customers who are new to the service.
As you have seen in our stores or when picking up your order curbside, our employees are performing in an exceptional manner to support our customers. We believe we have the best employees in the industry, and they are proving that in these challenging times.
We also feel that we have the best customers in the industry. During these very trying times, we appreciate the support and patience our customers are showing. Additionally, effective March 20, 2020, we will be respectfully requesting customers to reserve the 6:00 am – 7:00 am shopping time each day for those shoppers who are at a higher risk of severe illness by COVID-19, which includes older adults (60+) and individuals who have compromised immune systems.
Due to the volatility of product availability, we are suspending our printed Ad until further notice. Our last printed ad will be April 1, 2020. Currently, the planning and procurement of products for a printed ad require a longer timeframe to develop than we are able to meet at this time because of the volatility in the marketplace. We are moving to digital communication to allow us to remove and add special deals in a timely manner. We will continue to put weekly digital deals online that you will be able to access at www.reasors.com. We will also be e-mailing these deals to all Reasor’s Online Account holders to the e-mail addresses that are on file, to those that have signed up on our website for weekly emails, as well as communicate these deals through social media platforms. If you do not have a Reasor’s Online Account, please visit www.reasors.com to sign up or update any information you feel is outdated. Thank you for your continued support and understanding.
Sincerely,
Jeff Reasor
