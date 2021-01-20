Corporate political spending pullback causes kerfuffle

Big Business is retaliating against members of Congress who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s election victory by pledging to suspend some or all political donations. But whether the movement among the country’s largest companies to reevaluate political spending is a sign of change or simply a way for corporations to avoid public scrutiny is yet to be seen.
The decision by 147 Republican members of Congress who challenged the votes in key battleground states came the same day supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a riot that left five people dead. Some of the companies that decided to pause donations released statements denouncing those lawmakers and the siege, while others only said they were reassessing their political giving in light of recent events. Of the 30 largest corporate backers of GOP lawmakers, 20 have decided to suspend some or all payments from political action committees (PACs).
Walt Disney Co. said in a statement that the “insurrection at our nation’s Capitol was a direct assault on one of our country’s most revered tenets: the peaceful transition of power. In the immediate aftermath of that appalling siege, members of Congress had an opportunity to united – an opportunity that some sadly refused to embrace.”
Five members of Oklahoma’s delegation, all Republicans, were among those challenging the votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania: U.S. House Reps. Markwayne Mullin, Westville; Stephanie Bice, Oklahoma City; Tom Cole, Moore; Kevin Hern, Tulsa; and Frank Lucas, Cheyenne. They also collectively received at least $568,000 during the 2020 election cycle from PACs that are closing their coffers. Comcast, the second-largest donor to suspend donations, was also one of the top donors to the state’s congressional delegation.
“At this crucial time, our focus needs to be on working together for the good of the entire nation,” Comcast said in a statement. “Consistent with this view, we will suspend all of our political contributions to those elected officials who voted against certification of the Electoral College votes, which will give us the opportunity to review our political giving policies.”
The move of corporate backers to halt political donations will affect some officials more than others. For instance, about 80 percent of campaigns funds for House members Sam Graves and Blaine Luetkemeyer came from PAC donations. Meanwhile, only 1 percent of Sen. Ted Cruz’s campaign funds came from PACs.
Companies also have other ways of siphoning money to political causes or candidates. They can use 527 groups – a tax-exempt organization created to influence political dealings – and super PACs, which have been a result of Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision.
With other avenues for corporate spending in the political system still available, people like Cherokee County Democratic Party Vice Chair Dell Barnes are hoping to see bigger changes regarding campaign finances.
“We need true campaign finance reform; these shows of support are not enough. I hope there will be new legislation about this,” said Barnes.
State lawmakers are not allowed to accept donations from corporations. State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, doesn’t believe officials at the federal level should be able to do so, either.
“I really wish they wouldn’t, because I think then you have a handful of corporations that have a lot of influence over politics,” he said. “If you don’t vote the way they’d like you to, they’re not going to donate money to you, and those are the people with the deepest pockets.”
Experts have pointed out the corporate pledges come at a time when campaign fundraising is in a relatively dead period, and that politicians won’t notice any withheld funds until closer to mid-year. Pemberton suspects the decision of these companies is the result of a “bandwagon effect,” and that firms are looking to avoid public scrutiny.
“I think a lot of it is politicized right now, and they know the country is divided,” said Pemberton. “It’s a strange period for this country.”
In a Daily Press Saturday Forum on Facebook, readers were asked for their opinions on such corporate decisions. Many respondents both left and right said they don’t like the idea of Big Business meddling in politics.
“The only thing that will change how campaigns are funded in the long term is to overturn Citizens United,” said Susan Feller. “Get big money out of politics. Make politicians beholden to the voters, not corporations.”
Patti Gulager said if corporations were banned from political spending altogether, it would bring a whole new type of politician to the table.
“However, you are never going to have that needed change, because that cuts off the wealth from these guys, and that is what most of them are in it for, anyway,” she said.
Ernie Briggs said it’s the corporations' money, and they can choose whether to make donations.
“If we used tax dollars to finance elections and limit the number of ads, we’d save money in the long run,” Briggs added.
Warren Myers compared the moves from corporate PACs to "virtue signaling."
“They want to be seen out front being concerned, but they aren’t,” he said. “The only way this changes anything is term limits and end corporate donations. Individual public donations only.”
State Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, did not return media inquiries by press time. State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, has told the Daily Press he will only comment on subjects pertaining to Cherokee County or Oklahoma as a whole. And Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen said he did not have a comment at this time.
What you said
In an online poll, readers were asked if they supposed the decision of companies to refuse donations to those who objected to certification of the Electoral College votes. Of the participants, 65.6 percent said they “absolutely support" it; 28.1 percent said they “absolutely oppose" it; 3.1 percent said they “somewhat support" the decision; 2.1 percent were undecided; and 1 percent said they “somewhat oppose" the decision.
