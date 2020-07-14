OKLAHOMA CITY – The state’s Corporation Commission plans to resume in-person hearings this week.
The Corporation Commission regulates public utilities, oil and gas operations as well as the storage and dispensing of fuels. The state agency has been closed to the public since March 22 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then, its court system held 3,111 remote hearings. The agency also issued 2,896 orders, officials said.
“Because the work of the commission is so important to many of the key drivers of Oklahoma’s economy, I think it is time that we move forward in a measured, cautious approach to return to in-person hearings for contested cases,” said Corporation Commission Chairman Todd Hiett. “Allowing the parties and the decision makers the opportunity to personally observe the demeanor of witnesses can lend itself to a more fair process.”
Hiett said contested cases will be prioritized for in-person hearings, which will be limited to parties involved in the case. Attendees will be required to wear face masks and to social distance.
On Tuesday, Oklahoma reported a record-setting number of new COVID-19 cases with 993.
State health officials said 546 Oklahomans were hospitalized Tuesday, and 428 people have died from the virus.
Hiett’s staff said Tuesday that the commission will continue to offer remote access to all its proceedings.
For more information about livestreaming proceedings, visit http://occeweb.com/COVID-19/ScopiaParticipantInstructions-COVID-19.pdf.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
