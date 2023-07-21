The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held a water safety class at the Hulbert Community Library on July 21 to ensure everyone spending their summer out at the lake, river, or pool knows how to avoid hazards.
Tiffany Natividad and Josh Glazebrook of the Fort Gibson U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project Office led the session. The pair taught attendees about various water safety topics, including the "Reach, Throw, Row, Don't Go" technique. This phrase reminds recreationalists they can help those in trouble out on the water without going in after them and risking their own lives.
"Don't go into after them, because that how you end up with multiple drownings," said Glazebrook.
Participants Frank Peterson and Jack Peterson practiced this technique on dry land with a throw bag. Frank volunteered to pretend to be the person drowning.
"What does a drowning person look like?" said Natividad.
Natividad reminded the boys that drowning people make no noise.
Glazebrook handed Jack the throw bag, which contained 50 to 75 feet of coiled rope, and instructed him to toss it to Frank from a distance. Once Frank had grabbed onto the end, Jack began to reel him in. Natividad said throw bags can be kept in kayaks, canoes, and even in a truck if someone is fishing on the shore.
Jack and Frank both said they learned a lot from the lesson, including just how little water someone can drown. The boys were brought in by their grandmother, Bonnie Kile.
"We come to every event," said Kile.
The two instructors also explained how to choose the correct size of lifejacket, Oklahoma rules and regulations, and where lifejackets should to be worn.
"[We should wear a lifejacket] anytime we're near water," said Natividad.
This includes, she said, even when someone is on the bank of a lake or river, as they could unexpectedly enter the water.
After the lesson, participants were invited to enjoy some activities and coloring sheets featuring Bobber the Water Safety Dog.
