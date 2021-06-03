An article in the May 25 print edition of the Daily Press, titled "Coalition wants 'misleading' statue removed at NSU," states that the NSU Staff Council and American Indian Heritage Committee both called for the immediate and permanent removal of the statue. However, a letter provided by a member of that group states that it actually supports the creation of an exploratory committee to address the removal of the statue.
