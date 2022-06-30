Cost to attend some state schools increases

The average cost to attend some of Oklahoma’s public colleges and universities will rise for the 2022-'23 academic year, and Northeastern State University is among them.
On June 23, the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education set tuition and mandatory fee levels statewide, increasing an average of 1.8 percent for in-state undergraduates.
This increase was implemented to counter economic challenges, as OSRHE Chair Jeffrey W. Hickman explained in a recent press release.
"The State Regents are committed to keeping higher education affordable for Oklahomans," said Hickman. "Record inflation and other challenges in our economy are significantly impacting students and their families, and the State Regents invested a great deal of time to balance that with the impact of inflation on maintaining academic quality at our colleges and universities.”
State law set limits on these tuitions and fees. O.S. § 3218.8 requires that “the combined average of the resident tuition and mandatory fees established for any school year for the nonguaranteed rate, as determined by the State Regents, shall remain less than the combined average of the resident tuition and fees at the state-supported institutions of higher education that are members of the Big Twelve Conference on the effective date of this act.”
If OSRHE increases rates, this law also requires the State Regents to make a reasonable effort to expand need-based financial aid available to students in proportion to the change. OSRHE reported that including new scholarship programs, tuition waivers and scholarships provided by state system institutions will increase 64.6 percent from the 2022 fiscal year.
The State Regents published that on average, a full-time Oklahoma college student will pay $112.50 more for tuition and mandatory fees in 2022-'23. For the public regional universities and public liberal arts university, the increase is 2.4 percent, on average. This average increase is 1.6 percent for public community colleges.
Nine institutions of higher education across Oklahoma are not increasing their tuition and mandatory fees. These include: Oklahoma State University in Stillwater and Tulsa and the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, Connors State College, Eastern Oklahoma State College, Murray State College, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, Oklahoma City Community College and Redlands Community College.
Dan Mabery, Vice President of University Relations at NSU, commented on the rate change.
"OSRHE has approved a tuition increase of $9.50 per credit hour, 4 percent, for 2022-2023. NSU has sparingly increased tuition over the last 10 years in an effort to keep education affordable in Green Country,” said Mabery. “These efforts place NSU as the third or fourth most affordable university in Oklahoma, pending all final tuition approvals by OSRHE. Our tuition increase is thoughtfully considered as we always take into account the impact on our students and families.”
Mabery detailed measures the university will take to keep classes affordable.
“It is worth noting that we are reducing the online fee from $40 per credit hour to $35 with a goal of eliminating this fee within the next three years. With most students taking some classes online, the net cost increase per hour is $4.50. The elimination of this fee is a priority for the NSU Student Government and the NSU Budget Oversight Committee,” said Mabery. “NSU has a history of keeping education affordable, and in many years, we saw no increases while other institutions across the state were required to raise their tuition and or fees.”
OSRHE Chancellor Allison D. Garrett said the mission of the State Regents continues unchanged.
"Strengthening Oklahoma’s workforce and economy and allowing Oklahomans to achieve their dreams remains our top priority," said Garrett. "This modest increase will assist our higher education institutions as they innovate and expand collaborations with business and industry. Oklahoma institutions remain among the most affordable in the nation."
