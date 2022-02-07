On Jan. 25 and 26, Northeastern State University's Career Services center hosted a professional clothing drive.
This is an event that the department puts on once per year in the spring semester.
Shannon Schwaebler, director of Career Services at NSU, explained the purpose of the drive.
"Career Services partners with Student Engagement to host a professional clothing drive once a year in the spring semester to build a supply of professional clothing that will serve as a resource for students, faculty and staff through Rowdy's Resource Room," said Shwaebler.
Rowdy's Resource Room, named after NSU's mascot Rowdy the RiverHawk, is a center operated by Career Services that provides for various needs of students, faculty, and staff to support them in their professional and academic endeavors.
Kandra Medlin, event specialist for Career Services at NSU, explained the need for professional clothing at NSU.
"Career Services promotes professional dress for interviews, career fairs and networking events, along with building a wardrobe of business attire for their career following graduation," Medlin said.
"We co-host the JCPenney Suit Up event where students can purchase clothing at deep discounted prices, but found students don't always have the resources or funds to purchase new items, so our team wanted to provide an alternative way to obtain professional attire."
Medlin recalled a time when she personally witnessed how these efforts positively impacted the lives of NSU students.
"I remember one of our students frantically coming into my office when faced with an unexpected interview opportunity. He had been looking for an internship and applying for several opportunities. He lived hours away from the University and was here on scholarship. His schedule wouldn't allow him to travel home to obtain business attire nor go out of town to shop for something appropriate to wear," said Medlin.
"One of our coaches I knew brought him a shirt and I gave him one of my husband's ties, but couldn't find someone his height or size for the slacks. I told him I'd go over to Rowdy's Resource Room to see what was available and to check back with me after his classes."
Medlin personally ensured that the student was able to find what he needed in the Resource Room to be successful.
"I found a few options for him to use. He was so excited about the donated clothing. The professional clothing drive is a result of that student's experience. I am proud to say I spoke with that particular student this week. He is a technical recruiter using his NSU Corporate Communications degree to the fullest," said Medlin. "I am so proud of him and other NSU students for how hard they work to obtain their degrees and all of the obstacles they overcome to reach their career goals."
The heart of Career Services at NSU is to make sure students, faculty, and staff have the resources and support needed to achieve their professional aims. The professional clothing drive is just another way this happens on campus.
"Our NSU community loves to make a difference, and this event is one way that a donor can make a huge impact on a student's future career," said Medlin.
Donations for gently used professional clothing are accepted year-round. Suggested donations include skirts, dresses, suit jackets, blazers, trousers, and other professional attire which can all be dropped off either to the Tahlequah or Broken Arrow Career Service Departments.
