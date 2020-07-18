Cotton has been cultivated around the world as a staple for millennia by providing humans with clothing, rope, paper, and a variety of other products. One research team is looking to add another use to the list: food. That's right, in a predicted five years you may be able to purchase cottonseed as a source of protein for both your family and animals.
Dr. Keerti Rathore at Texas A&M University has worked tirelessly for decades to make this dream a reality and he believes that his research team is on the brink of a groundbreaking discovery. They have been working to develop a cotton variety that can serve both purposes of food and fiber by breeding one chemical compound known as gossypol out of the seed of the plant.
Gossypol is a naturally occurring compound within the cotton plant that can be found in both the leaf tissue and seed where it serves as a defense mechanism against insect pests and disease microbes. The presence of this natural insect repellent is great for the health of the plant but serves no true purpose within the seed except that it ensures that the seeds cannot be consumed by most animals. In fact, the only animals that are currently fit to consume cottonseed and deal with the chemical are cows. Dr. Rathore's team has worked to develop a cotton variety that possesses a negligible amount of gossypol within the seeds, while maintaining levels within the leaves, thus making the seeds "safe to consume" per the FDA's guidelines.
It is estimated that a cotton plant produces 1.6 times more cottonseed than it does fiber, and that there is roughly 47 million metric tons of cottonseed produced globally every year. The majority of that seed is fed to cattle, but even mature cows are far from being considered the ideal consumer of cottonseed because it takes roughly 20 pounds of feed protein to get 1 pound of beef protein. Compare that value to pigs or chickens where it takes roughly 5 pounds of feed protein to get 1 pound of pork/chicken protein. With cotton already being one of the most widely produced crops worldwide, being able to utilize a byproduct of its production to feed swine and poultry would be incredible. Furthermore, consider that annually there are 47 million metric tons of cottonseed that possess an estimated 10.8 trillion grams of protein and a human being only needs about 50 grams of protein per day. By removing gossypol from cottonseed, 5.9 million people could have a reliable source of protein every day for one year.
The nutritional properties of cottonseed have been compared to that of a tree nut rather than peanuts or soybeans, and the taste is often compared to that of an almond. It has the potential to supply the poultry, swine, and fish production industries with an alternative food source, and for humans the possibilities are literally endless - roasted kernels, protein bars and shakes, and cottonseed flour.
Cotton is grown around the globe for fiber and cottonseed is a byproduct that currently offers very little to farmers, all because of gossypol. With the removal of gossypol, not only can cotton farmers receive added value to their crop but we as a species can put another dent in the global food shortage.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.