Cottrell named president, CEO of Arvest Wealth Management

ROGERS, Arkansas - Arvest Wealth Management announced that Asa Cottrell has been named its next president and CEO. Cottrell will assume those responsibilities on June 13.
"Asa's unique range of experience and perspective make him the ideal choice to be the next leader of Arvest Wealth Management," said Arvest Bank president and CEO Kevin Sabin.
King will remain a member of the Arvest Wealth Management Board of Directors while serving as an advisor to the firm throughout the leadership transition. He plans to retire in the first quarter of 2023. Arvest Wealth Management grew total assets under management from $6 billion - year-end 2011 - to $15.9 billion - year-end 2021 - under King's leadership.
Cottrell has served as sales manager for Arvest Bank in Little Rock since 2016, following 22 years with Arvest Wealth Management. He began his career as a client advisor and location manager in Siloam Springs and later advanced to become a regional manager, working with the Little Rock and Fort Smith markets. He has more than 30 years of combined industry experience.
Cottrell earned a bachelor's degree in finance at the University of Arkansas and has maintained his status as a Certified Financial Planner. He is an AR Kids Read board member and an active member of the Arkansas Bankers Association and Fellowship Bible Church, among other civic endeavors.
