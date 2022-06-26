COULMN: Heat stress in cattle

As of June 21, we are officially in summer and it's getting warm out.
July is the warmest month in Oklahoma with our average highs of 94 degrees. August isn't far behind with our average highs being 93 degrees. Cattle have an upper critical temperature limit that is approximately 20 degrees cooler than humans.
Temperature is not the only factor in heat stress. Humidity is an additional stressor for cattle. High humidity contributes to the likelihood of heat stroke because water evaporation from the cattle is decreased. To help regulate their temperature, cattle breathe warm air out of their mouths. The efficiency of this technique is reduced when it is humid out.
Signs of heat stress include slobbering, heavy panting, open mouth breathing, and lack of coordination. Severe cases include depression and trembling that require some type of low stress intervention.
In a recent edition of the Oklahoma State University Extension Cow-Calf Corner newsletter, Paul Beck, extension beef nutrition specialist, said "In hot summer conditions, heat transfer failures cause accumulation of body heat resulting in heat stress, reduced performance, animal discomfort or death."
Water droplet size is important if water is being applied to cool cattle. Large water droplets are recommended since misting does not reach the hide and actually increases the humidity surrounding the animal, which as mentioned earlier reduces the efficiency of heat mitigation.
Luckily there are measures you can take to avoid heat stress in cattle. Allowing access to cool water and mineral supplements is a must for the hot summer months. Producers should consider increasing the number of watering locations by using temporary structures.
During heat stress, the linear water space in a body of water increases from 1-inch per head to 3-inches per head. Extra watering troughs will reduce the density of cattle at one watering location, which will increase air flow and reduce heat stress. Access to shade and air circulation should also be provided.
"Effective shade structures should include: at least 1.8 to 9.6 square yards of space per head of cattle, efficient thermal properties of the shade material, sturdy ground cover under the shade, a height of at least 12 feet to reduce direct solar radiation and increase the shelter's air movement, [and] proper ventilation."
When you work, the cattle should be confined to the cooler periods of the day. It is suggested to work cattle early in the morning before 10 a.m. Cattle that must be handled during hot weather should only spend 30 minutes in the working facility.
Cattle will gain heat quickly and constantly when in dry lot pens and corrals. Producers can limit heat stress by limiting cattle's time spent in these working facilities.
With increased temperatures, we increase our water intake. It is important that cattle have access to water. Producers should check that the water lines are capable of keeping up with demand. If animals are going to be undergoing stressful conditions with limited water supply, they should be allowed water prior to the stressful situation.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.