The Tahlequah City Council accepted the audit of the annual financial statements during a June 7 meeting.
LaDonna Sinning, Arledge & Associates partner, told the board the opinion on the audit was unmodified this year.
"We do have one internal control weakness that we identified. We didn't have any compliance findings this year," said Sinning. "That internal control finding is due to some adjustments entries that we made this year as part of the audit, and it was adjusting back to the opening fund balance,"
Sinning said that would mean the balances on July 1, 2019 were adjusted for accounts receivable amounts that were found to be inaccurate.
"A lot of work was done on the audit and by your staff primarily for June 30, 2019. Those items were still outstanding and cleaned up this year and that resulted in that finding," Sinning said.
Arledge & Associates are asking management to continue to review the issues and implement effective controls.
"All in all, we're very pleased with efforts of the city and the work that has been done there," Sinning said.
Councilors confirmed Catron's appointment of Rachel Dallis for the Municipal Judge of the city.
What's next
A follow-up to the Tahlequah City Council meeting will be in the Wednesday, June 9 edition.
